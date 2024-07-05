Gold Rate Surges
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Friday, reaching Rs244,400 per tola.
The rise in prices of yellow metal was caused due to its price increase in the international market.
According to All Pakistan Gem and Jewellers Association (APGJA) local sources, the increase in gold prices has increased by 9 Dollars to 2,364 dollars per ounce in the international market. Locally, the price of one tola of gold has increased by Rs.1100 , after which it has become 244,400 rupees per tola, (ten grams of gold). The price has increased by 944 rupees, after which the price has become Rs290534.
On the other hand, a tola of silver remained unchanged at Rs2850.
Recent Stories
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
More Stories From Business
-
UK stocks, pound climb after Labour election win1 hour ago
-
CDNS achieve Rs 1.65 trillion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
Tomato price jumps to Rs 480 per kg in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs.244,4002 hours ago
-
Foxconn's Q2 revenues up by over 19%3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 20249 hours ago
-
EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $ 14.57 billion19 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting of CCoSOEs19 hours ago
-
39 fall ill in gas leak at Malaysia airport facility19 hours ago