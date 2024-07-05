Open Menu

Gold Rate Surges

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Friday, reaching Rs244,400 per tola.

The rise in prices of yellow metal was caused due to its price increase in the international market.

According to All Pakistan Gem and Jewellers Associ­ation (APGJA) local sources, the increase in gold prices has increased by 9 Dollars to 2,364 dollars per ounce in the international market. Locally, the price of one tola of gold has increased by Rs.1100 , after which it has become 244,400 rupees per tola, (ten grams of gold). The price has increased by 944 rupees, after which the price has become Rs290534.

On the other hand, a tola of silver remained unchanged at Rs2850.

