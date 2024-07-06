Gold rate surges further

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan continued increasing in markets of the country on Saturday in line with an increase in the international rate.

According to All Pakistan Gem and Jewellers Associ­ation (APGJA) sources, gold price per tola stood at Rs246,400 after a single-day gain of Rs2,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs211,247 after it registered an increase of Rs1,740, All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said Saturday.

Meanwhile, already on Friday gold price per tola increased by Rs1,100 in Pakistan.