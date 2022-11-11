Gold rates climb up by Rs 2,250 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,250 on Friday and was sold at Rs 155,400 against its sale at Rs 153,150, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,929 and was sold at Rs 133,230 against Rs 131,301; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 122,128 against its sale at Rs 120,360, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1680 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 17.15 to 1,440.32. The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 52 and was traded at $ 1,760 against its sale at $1,708 the previous day, the association reported.