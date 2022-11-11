UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Climb Up By Rs 2,250 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Gold rates climb up by Rs 2,250 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,250 on Friday and was sold at Rs 155,400 against its sale at Rs 153,150, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,929 and was sold at Rs 133,230 against Rs 131,301; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 122,128 against its sale at Rs 120,360, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1680 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 17.15 to 1,440.32. The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 52 and was traded at $ 1,760 against its sale at $1,708 the previous day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

24 minutes ago
 What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

6 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.