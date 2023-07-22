Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs 100 To 222,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs 100 to 222,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs 222,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 222,900 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

85 to Rs191,015 from Rs191,100 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 175,097 from Rs. 175,176, all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,962 from $1966, the association reported.

