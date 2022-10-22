Gold rates decline by Rs 1,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,000 on Saturday and was sold at Rs146,400 against its sale at Rs147,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 858 and was sold at Rs125,514 against Rs126,372; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went down to Rs115,055 against its sale at Rs115,841, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs10 and was sold at Rs1,580 whereas that of ten-gram silver decreased by Rs.8.56 to Rs1,354.60. The price of gold in the international market increased by $35 and was sold at $1658 against its sale at $1623, the association reported.