UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decline By Rs 200

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs 200

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.200 on Monday and was sold at Rs.146,300 against its sale at Rs. 146,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.171 and was sold at Rs.125,429 against Rs.

125,600; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.114,976 against its sale at Rs.115,133, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1560 against and Rs.1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was sold at $1666 against its sale at $1661, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

38 minutes ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

50 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

3 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.