Gold rates decline by Rs 300 per tola 05 Nov 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 300 on Saturday and was sold at Rs151, 200 against its sale at Rs151,500, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs129, 630 against Rs129, 887; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs118, 827 against its sale at Rs 119, 063, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs1,610 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.18 to Rs 1,380.31.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 and was sold at $1,681 against its sale at $1,650, the association reported.

