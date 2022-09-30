Gold rates decline by Rs 400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 on Friday and was sold at Rs.145,500 against its sale at Rs. 145,900 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.124,743 against Rs.

125,086; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.114,348 against its sale at Rs.114,662, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1560 against and Rs.1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was sold at $1664 against its sale at $16514, the association reported.