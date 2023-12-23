Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs. 500 To Rs. 219,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs. 500 to Rs. 219,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 500 and was sold at Rs. 219,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.219,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 429 to Rs.188,014 from Rs.

188,443 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 172,347 from Rs. 172,740, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,072 from $.2,074, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

20 minutes ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

2 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

2 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

2 hours ago
Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

2 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

15 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business