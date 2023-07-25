Gold rates decline by Rs 800 to Rs224,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs.224,500 on Tuesday compared to its prices on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.685 to Rs.192,473 from Rs.

193,158 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 176,433 from Rs. 177,062, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,960 from $1965, the association reported.