Gold Rates Decline By Rs.1,050 To Rs.227,500 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,050 and was sold at Rs.227,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.228,550 on last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,050 and was sold at Rs.227,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.228,550 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.900 to Rs.
195,045 from Rs195,945 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.178,791 from Rs.179,616, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,600 and Rs.2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,175 from $.2,188, the Association reported.
