Gold rates decline by Rs.1,100 to Rs.260,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.260,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 261,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.943 to Rs. 223,251 from Rs.

224,194 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.204,647 from Rs. 205,511, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,490 from $2,497, the Association reported.