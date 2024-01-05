Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs1,200 To Rs 217,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 08:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.217,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.218,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,028 to Rs.186,043 from Rs.

187,071 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.170,539 from Rs.171,482, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,058 from $.2,067, the Association reported.

