Gold Rates Decline By Rs.1,200 To Rs.214,300 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.214,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,500 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,028 to Rs.183,728 from Rs.
184,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,416 from Rs.169,360, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,045 from $.2,053, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Business
-
China's auto parts import value down 12.4 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 20246 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,200 points20 hours ago
-
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty24 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.215,500 per tola1 day ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 day ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 day ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 20241 day ago
-
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings2 days ago