Gold Rates Decline By Rs.1,200 To Rs.214,800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.214,800 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,029 to Rs.

184,156 from Rs185,185 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,810 from Rs. 169,753, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,048 from $.2,059, the Association reported.

