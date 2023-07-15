Gold rates decline by Rs.1,300 to 213,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs.213,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 214,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.182,785 from Rs.

183,900 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.167,553 from Rs. 168,574, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs.2,271.94.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,955 from $1959, the association reported.