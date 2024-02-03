Gold rates decline by Rs.1,700 to Rs.216,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs.216,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.217,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,458 to Rs.

185,185 from Rs186,643 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,753 from Rs.171,089, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,059 from $.2,074, the Association reported.