Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs.1,900 To Rs.220,900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.1,900 to Rs.220,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,900 and was sold at Rs.220,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.222,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.189,386 from Rs.

191,015 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.173,604 from Rs.175,097, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,090 from $2,105, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

1 hour ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

15 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

15 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

15 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

16 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

16 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

16 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

16 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business