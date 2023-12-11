Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs.200 To Rs. 215,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.200 to Rs. 215,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.215,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs.184,671 from Rs.

184,842 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,282 from Rs. 169,439, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,018 from $.2,024, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

39 minutes ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

2 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

3 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

3 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business