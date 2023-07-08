Gold rates decline by Rs.200 to Rs208,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs.208,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 208,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.178,498 from Rs.

178,670 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.163,623 from Rs. 163,780, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2480 and Rs.2,126.20 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $1925 from $1917, the association reported.