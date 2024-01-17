Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.215,300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.215,300 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.217,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.184,585 from Rs.

186,300 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,203 from Rs. 170,775, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 to $2,045 from $.2,067, the Association reported.