Gold Rates Decline By Rs.2,000 To Rs.215,300 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.215,300 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.217,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.184,585 from Rs.
186,300 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,203 from Rs. 170,775, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,229.08.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 to $2,045 from $.2,067, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates down by Rs.3,600 to Rs.213,700 per tola1 hour ago
-
Oil down over strong US dollar1 hour ago
-
Myanmar's export earnings exceed 10 bln USD in over 9 months of FY 2023-241 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at Wednesday open2 hours ago
-
Over population poses great challenge to economy: Meher3 hours ago
-
Local POL production increases by 6.49% during July-November3 hours ago
-
China's industrial output picks up pace in 20233 hours ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20234 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 20246 hours ago