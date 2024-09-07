Gold Rates Decline By Rs.2,000 To Rs.261,500
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.261,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.263,500 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,714 to Rs. 224,194 from Rs.
225,908 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.205,511 from Rs. 207,083, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,443.41.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,497 from $2,518, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 20246 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting of National Force on Human Resource & Skill Development17 hours ago
-
Gold surges with an increase of Rs. 1400 per tola18 hours ago
-
Euro area 2nd quarter GDP growth revised lower19 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pays homage by visiting martyrs' families20 hours ago
-
Canada adds 22,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 6.6%20 hours ago
-
Governor KPK assures tobacco royalties20 hours ago
-
US adds 142,000 jobs in August, less than estimates20 hours ago
-
Policy board to bring progress, transparency in economic planning process of country: Ahsan Iqbal23 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 0.15%23 hours ago
-
Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day1 day ago