Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs.2,000 To Rs.261,500

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.261,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.261,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.263,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,714 to Rs. 224,194 from Rs.

225,908 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.205,511 from Rs. 207,083, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,497 from $2,518, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

19 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

28 minutes ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

2 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

6 hours ago
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

20 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

20 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business