Gold Rates Decline By Rs.300 To Rs216,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.300 to Rs216,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs. 216,100 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.216,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 257 to Rs. 185,271 from Rs.

185,528 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,832 from Rs.170,067 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.10 and was sold at Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten gram Silver decreased by Rs.8.58 to Rs.2,271.94.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,047 from $.2,050, the Association reported.

