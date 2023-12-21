Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs.500 To Rs 218,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.500 to Rs 218,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 218,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 218,500 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs 186,900 from Rs 187,328 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 171,325 from Rs 171,718, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,055 from $.2,060, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

13 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

28 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

3 hours ago
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

15 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

15 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business