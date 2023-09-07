Gold rates decline by Rs.5,800 to Rs.216,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.5,800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs. 216,500 as compared to its sale at Rs. 222,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.4972 to Rs.185,614 from Rs.

190,586 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.170,146 from Rs.174,704, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2650 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2271.94.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,921 from $1,926, the Association reported.