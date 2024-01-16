Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs.600 To Rs.217,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.217,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 217,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.514 to Rs.186,300 from Rs.

186,814 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.170,775 from Rs.171,246 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,067 from $.2,075, the Association reported.

