Gold Rates Decline By Rs.900 To Rs.220,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Gold rates decline by Rs.900 to Rs.220,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.220,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.220,900 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.771 to Rs.188,615 from Rs.

189,386 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,897 from Rs.173,604, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,082 from $2,090, the Association reported.

