Gold rates decline further by Rs.1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs.212,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 213,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.858 to Rs.182,270 from Rs.

183,128 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.167,081 from Rs.167,867, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,580 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs.17.15 to Rs.2,211.15.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $1,998 from $.2,005, the Association reported