Gold Rates Decline Further By Rs.1,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Gold rates decline further by Rs.1,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.213,600 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.215,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.183,128 from Rs.

184,671 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.167,867 from Rs.169,282, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,005 from $.2,018, the Association reported.

