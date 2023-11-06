Gold rates decrease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) After a drop in global gold prices, the price of gold per tola in the country has recorded a slight decrease.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources told APP that the price of gold per ounce in the world market has decreased by 9 Dollars, after which the price reached 2003 dollars.

After the decrease in gold prices at the global level, its per tola price in Pakistan has decreased by Rs.400.

According to the association sources, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased to Rs183,642.