Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Gold rates decrease

After a drop in global gold prices, the price of gold per tola in the country has recorded a slight decrease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) After a drop in global gold prices, the price of gold per tola in the country has recorded a slight decrease.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources told APP that the price of gold per ounce in the world market has decreased by 9 Dollars, after which the price reached 2003 dollars.

After the decrease in gold prices at the global level, its per tola price in Pakistan has decreased by Rs.400.

According to the association sources, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased to Rs183,642.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldier ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

17 minutes ago
 PUC calls for national unity, action against extre ..

PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

25 minutes ago
 Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisin ..

Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisinau mayoral vote

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic c ..

Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate proje ..

19 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P ..

Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P leader

19 minutes ago
 HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

19 minutes ago
Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir ..

Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir's history

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of b ..

Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of basic facilities to health work ..

19 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

17 minutes ago
 Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid amb ..

Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid ambulance in emergency

17 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan' ..

Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan's diverse culture

17 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rall ..

Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rally

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business