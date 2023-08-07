Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,100 to Rs221,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,100 and was sold at Rs.221,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 222,800 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,100 and was sold at Rs.221,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 222,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.943 to Rs.190, 072 from Rs.

191,016 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs. 174,233 from Rs174,076, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1,940 from $1,942, the association reported.