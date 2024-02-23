Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 1,200 Per Tola To Rs 214,100
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 214,100 on Friday compared to its sale at
Rs 215,300 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,029 to Rs 183,556 from Rs 184,585 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 168,260 from Rs 169,203, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,040 from $2,051, the Association reported.
