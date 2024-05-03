Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 1,400 Per Tola To Rs 239,600
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,400 and was sold at Rs 239,600 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 241,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,201 to Rs 205,418 from Rs 206,619 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 188,300 from Rs 189,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,620 and Rs 2,254.80 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,297 from $2308, the association reported.
