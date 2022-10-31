UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 1,800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,800 on Monday and was sold at Rs 150,000 against its sale at Rs 151,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1,544 and was sold at Rs 128,600 against Rs 130,144; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went down to Rs117,884 against its sale at Rs 119,298, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs 1,580 and Rs 1,354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1640 against its sale at $1644, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

21 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.