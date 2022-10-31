Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,800 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,800 on Monday and was sold at Rs 150,000 against its sale at Rs 151,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1,544 and was sold at Rs 128,600 against Rs 130,144; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went down to Rs117,884 against its sale at Rs 119,298, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs 1,580 and Rs 1,354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1640 against its sale at $1644, the association reported.