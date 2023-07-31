Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 2,500 To Rs222,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 2,500 to Rs222,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,500 and was sold at Rs.222,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 224,700 on the previous trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,143 to Rs.190,501 from Rs.

192,644 whereas 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs.174,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,800 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to 2,400.54.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $1,959 from $1,975, the association reported.

