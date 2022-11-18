UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs400 on Friday as it was sold at Rs158,000 against its sale at Rs158,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs342 and was sold at Rs135,460 against Rs135,820, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs124,171 against its sale at Rs124,486, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs1,448.90 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1761 against its sale at $1766 the previous day, the association reported.

