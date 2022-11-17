UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 450 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 450 on Thursday as it was sold at Rs 158,400 against its sale at Rs158,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 386 and was sold at Rs 135,820 against Rs 136,188, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 124,486 against its sale at Rs 124,839, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs 1,448.90 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 and was traded at $1766 against its sale at $1782 the previous day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 hour ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

1 hour ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.