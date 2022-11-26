Gold rates decrease by Rs 50 to Rs 159,550 per tola 26 Nov 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 on Saturday as it was sold at Rs 159,550 against its sale at Rs 159,600 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 on Saturday as it was sold at Rs 159,550 against its sale at Rs 159,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 and was sold at Rs 136,788 against Rs 136,831, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 125,389 from Rs 125,428, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,710 and Rs 1466.04 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$2 and was traded at US$1,755 against its sale at US$1,753 the previous day, the association reported.