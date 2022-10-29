UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 514 Per 10g

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 514 per 10g

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 600 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 151,800 against its sale at Rs 152,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 130,144 against Rs 130,658; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went down to Rs119,298 against its sale at Rs 119,770, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs1,580 and Rs1,354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 and was sold at $1644 against its sale at $1651, the association reported.

