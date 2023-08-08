Gold rates decrease by Rs 600 to Rs 221,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 221,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 221,700 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 189,558 from Rs 190,072 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold declined to Rs 173,761 from Rs 174,233, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 13 to $ 1,927 from $ 1,940, the association reported.