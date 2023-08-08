Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 600 To Rs 221,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 600 to Rs 221,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 221,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 221,700 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 189,558 from Rs 190,072 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold declined to Rs 173,761 from Rs 174,233, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 13 to $ 1,927 from $ 1,940, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

18 seconds ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

28 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

35 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

36 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

1 hour ago
CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

3 hours ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

3 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

3 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business