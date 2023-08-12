Gold rates decrease by Rs 600 to Rs 221,800 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 221,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 222,400 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 190, 158 from Rs 190,672 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs174,311 from Rs174,783, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,914 from $1,918, the association reported.