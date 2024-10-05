Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs. 700 Per Tola To Rs 275,500

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs. 700 per tola to Rs 275,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs.

236,796 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 216,514 from Rs. 217,064, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,653 from $2,660, the Association reported.

