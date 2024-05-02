Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 900 Per Tola To Rs 241,000
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 241,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 241,900 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 771 to Rs 206,619 from Rs 207,390 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189,400 from Rs 190,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.10 to Rs.2,620 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.8.58 to Rs2,246.22.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,308 from $2,316, the association reported.
