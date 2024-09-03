Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 to Rs.261,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1000 and was traded at Rs.261,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.262,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.857 and was sold at Rs.224,194 against Rs.

225,051 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.205,511 from Rs.206,297, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,498 against $2,503, the Association reported.