Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.1,100 Per Tola To Rs 214,800

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs 214,800 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 215,900 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs944 to Rs184,156 from Rs185,100 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,810 from Rs169,674, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $08 to $2,048 from $2,056, the Association reported.

