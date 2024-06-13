Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,200 to Rs.240,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.240,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 241,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,029 to Rs.206,361 from Rs.

207,390 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,165 from Rs. 190,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,315 from $2,313, the Association reported.