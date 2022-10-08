UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs1250 08 Oct 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs1250 08 Oct 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1250 on Saturday and was sold at Rs143,800 against its sale at Rs145,050 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1250 on Saturday and was sold at Rs143,800 against its sale at Rs145,050 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs1072 and was sold at Rs123,285 against Rs124,357; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs113,016 against its sale at Rs113,994, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1580 and Rs1,354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $14 and was sold at $1695 against its sale at $1709, the association reported.

