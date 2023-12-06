Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.1,300 To Rs.218,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,300 to Rs.218,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,300 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.218,100 against its sale at Rs 219,400 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs1,114 to Rs.

186,986 from Rs 188,100 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs.171,403 from Rs 172,425.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,048 from $2,057, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

14 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

14 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

14 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

14 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

14 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

14 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

14 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

14 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business