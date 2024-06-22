Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.1,400 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.241,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 242,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 1,201 to Rs.207,047 from Rs.

208,248 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,793 from Rs. 190,894, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten gram silver also went up by Rs. 100 and Rs. 85.76 and was sold at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $43 to $2,320 from $2,363, the Association reported.

