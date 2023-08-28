Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.1,500 To Rs 233,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,500 to Rs 233,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs. 233,000 as compared to its sale at Rs. 234,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs. 233,000 as compared to its sale at Rs. 234,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.

199,760 from Rs 201,046 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs183,113 from Rs 184,292, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $1 to $1,915 from $1,914, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood af ..

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood affected areas in Bahawalpur: DC ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on Sept ..

Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on September 08

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embar ..

Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embarkment

3 minutes ago
 Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring stree ..

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring streetlights on solar system

14 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

14 minutes ago
Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on elect ..

Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on electricity bills: Solangi

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate execution of ..

14 minutes ago
 Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

20 minutes ago
 Alps rockslide halts train services between France ..

Alps rockslide halts train services between France and Italy

16 minutes ago
 Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing ..

Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing society

16 minutes ago
 Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meet ..

Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meeting

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business